Metro Reentry Facility Hosts Graduation Ceremony

Returning Citizens Receive Diplomas and Certificates



FORSYTH, Ga. – On June 16, Metro Reentry Facility (RF) held its fourth annual Returning Citizens' Program Completion and Education Graduation Ceremony. During the ceremony, 13 returning citizens were recognized for completing their general equivalency diploma, and seven students received either a bachelor's degree, associate degree, or academic achievement award from Ashland University. Additionally, 51 students received an on-the job training certifications, and 34 returning citizens worked for one year to complete 57 core curriculum credits and 30 elective credits to graduate with a Reentry Program Completion Certificate.

"Metro RF continuously sets the standard of reentry through our staff, returning citizens, partnerships, and community resources," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We appreciate everyone who plays a part in giving these individuals the tools they need for success."

Metro RF focuses on returning citizens who will be released into the Metro Atlanta counties of Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett. The program utilizes evidence-based practices and community collaboration to address all barriers to participants' successful reentry back into society. It provides opportunities for simultaneous participation in academic, vocational, and college education programs, personal development, extracurricular activities, community service, counseling, and cognitive and substance abuse programming.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov