VocalChimp.Com Launches Real Sounding Human Voice Over Creator With Language Translation Using Artificial Intelligence

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VocalChimp (VocalChimp.com) launches a text to voice over platform for creators of marketing animation videos, video projects, sales presentations and any other voice driven projects using the latest artificial intelligence. The platform has over 1,000 languages and dialects in both male and female voices. VocalChimp also translates the voice overs into over 40 languages.

The platform is simple to use. A user enters text/script, chooses the language, country and voice, and the system creates the voice over. The subscriber has a choice of translating it to another language, choosing male or female voices, speed modulation and other features to create a real sounding human voice over.

“This platform is the most comprehensive artificial intelligence voice over creator out there. Anyone who needs a voice over for any project should try the system for free at VocalChimp.com,” said Jonathan Bomser, Co-Founder of VocalChimp.

The platform starts with plans of only $49 per month for 100,000 characters (20,000 words). There are no contracts, and a subscriber can cancel anytime. There is a free trial at: https://app.vocalchimp.com/free/start

“Our goal was to create the most real sounding human voice overs at an affordable price for creators of marketing, video or animation projects,” added Jon Bomser.

In the first week of beta testing, the company added 200 new subscribers and anticipates having over 3,000 subscribers within the first year of operations.

ABOUT VOCALCHIMP.com

VocalChimp.com is an artificial intelligence powered voice over creator platform for anyone creating marketing, video and animation projects. The platform has over 1,000 voices and dialects in both male and female voices. All voice overs can also be translated into 40+ languages and dialects.

PRESS INQUIRES:
Loren Johanssen
Loren@vocalchimp.com

Loren Johanssen
VocalChimp
VocalChimp.com - Text to Speech Voice-Over Creator

