NAFEMS Acquires ASSESS
NAFEMS has acquired the activities and assets of the ASSESS Initiative
We’re delighted to make this announcement and bring ASSESS on board as part of NAFEMS.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAFEMS, the International Association for the Engineering Analysis, Modelling and Simulation Community, has today reached an agreement with ASSESS, the broad-reaching multi-industry initiative aiming to facilitate an increase in the availability and utility of engineering simulation, for the acquisition of its activities and assets.
— Tim Morris - NAFEMS CEO
The agreement will see ASSESS continue as a self-contained initiative, under the overall NAFEMS umbrella, as a thought leadership group. ASSESS will continue to host its yearly congress, hold webinars and workshops, and produce forward-looking materials to guide the development of the engineering simulation industry in the medium and long term.
The organizations will unite under a new ASSESS vision: “To lead every aspect of engineering simulation toward a more valuable and accessible future in the medium to long-term, leveraging the expertise and knowledge of top-level figures in industry, government, and academia.”
Joe Walsh, ASSESS founder, will continue to lead the initiative under the auspices of NAFEMS. Joe commented: “NAFEMS and ASSESS have collaborated for years to benefit the engineering simulation community. This acquisition of the ASSESS Initiative by NAFEMS is the logical culmination of this collaboration and enables NAFEMS to more broadly support the engineering simulation community covering thought leadership through best practices.”
Tim Morris, CEO of NAFEMS, added, “We’re delighted to make this announcement and bring ASSESS on board as part of NAFEMS. The two organizations are very complementary - NAFEMS is at the heart of the simulation and analysis community, helping engineers make the most of the technology available here and now and keeping an eye on its future direction. ASSESS focusses on the medium to long-term future of the industry, and in so doing, can bring a fresh perspective to NAFEMS activities. Combined, both organizations will benefit enormously, as will the wider engineering community, including the NAFEMS membership who will now have access to a plethora of materials developed by ASSESS, further increasing the benefits of being a member.”
The ASSESS Congress will take place in 2023, before the NAFEMS World Congress, with full details being released shortly.
Further information on both organizations is available at nafems.org and assessinitiative.com, and an FAQ document is available at nafems.org/assess.
David Quinn
NAFEMS Ltd.
+44 1355 225688
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn