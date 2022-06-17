Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,179 in the last 365 days.

Appointment of Desirée Cormier Smith as the Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice

This Administration has consistently sought to confront systemic racism and injustice around the world, and, to that end, I have appointed Desirée Cormier Smith as the State Department’s first Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice. Serving in this role, Special Representative Cormier Smith will lead our efforts to protect and advance the human rights of people belonging to marginalized racial and ethnic communities and combat systemic racism, discrimination, and xenophobia around the world.

The State Department strives to promote and protect the rights of individuals and communities who are oppressed because of their race or ethnicity and create a just world where all people are valued, included, and able to live up to their full potential.  Special Representative Cormier Smith will also ensure that our own policies are protecting and advancing the rights of people belonging to marginalized racial and ethnic communities. Embedding equity across our work is imperative to ensuring better-informed and more effective foreign policies and programs that support all people regardless of their race or ethnicity.

Special Representative Cormier Smith is a recognized racial justice expert with a deep and steadfast commitment to equity and justice for all. Prior to this appointment, she served as the Senior Advisor in the Department’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs along with previous stints in the advocacy and private sectors. Ms. Desirée Cormier Smith began her career as a Foreign Service Officer at the State Department. I am thrilled to welcome her back to the Department in this new and historic role.

You just read:

Appointment of Desirée Cormier Smith as the Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.