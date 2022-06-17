PRESS RELEASE: Update on Team Samoa in Saipan (#1)

SAMOA, June 17 - Friday 17th June 2022

Team Samoa, consisting of athletes, coaches and management, arrived safely in Saipan on Monday 13th June 2022, after two days of traveling. A total of 31 Team Samoa members traveled from Samoa, and were later joined by overseas based athletes, who will be contesting in the Pacific Mini Games 2022, Saipan CNMI, representing Samoa.



Team Samoa have settled in well in their home for the next two weeks, and are sending their faafetai tele to the Government and people of Samoa for the continuous support and prayers as they carry the flag of our nation on international grounds. They will be contesting in five sports, namely, Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, and Weightlifting.



The 11th Pacific Mini Games 2022 will officially open today, Friday 17th June 2022, with the Opening Ceremony kicking off at 8:30pm. The Opening Ceremony can be watched live on the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6TyDfqI0Rh-7_Ei53k0o5g



Yesterday, Thursday 16th June 2022, the Tennis tournament kicked off with Teams Round Robin.



Weightlifting will commence on Monday 20th June 2022, with the three remaining sports of Athletics, Beach Volleyball, and Golf on Tuesday 21st June 2022.



SASNOC, on behalf of Team Samoa gives thanks to our Almighty God for leading them safely, and for all the blessings we witness from His hand. We also express much appreciation to our partners and sponsors, the Government of Samoa, Samoa International Business Finance Centre, Samoa Tourism Authority, Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, and National Bank of Samoa for making it possible for Samoa to be represented in Pacific Mini Games 2022 in Saipan, through Team Samoa.



We wish Team Samoa in Saipan all the best.



END.