Distinguished Law & Order Professionals Join Shestokas for Illinois Attorney General

David Shestokas, Candidate for Illinois Attorney General, announces that two distinguished law enforcement professionals have joined his team. Illinois State Police Lt. Col Terry Lemming and noted criminal prosecutor Christopher E.K. Pfannkuche have joined Shestokas for Attorney General.
Shestokas said, “I am pledging to the people of Illinois first, that I will be THEIR lawyer, and equally I will do all that I can to restore Illinois communities to safety. That’s why I chose ‘Make Crime Illegal Again’ for my campaign. The additions of Chief Lemming and attorney Pfannkuche assures voters that protecting their rights will be the daily focus of the Attorney General’s Office. I cannot be more heartened that these two law enforcement professionals will hold leadership positions in the office of Illinois Attorney General, under David Shestokas.”
Christopher E.K. Pfannkuche ran for Cook County State’s Attorney in 2016 against Kim Foxx. He garnered nearly 600,000 votes in that race. His career spans 31 years as a Criminal Prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. He served as a Trial Supervisor in the Felony Review Unit, reviewing murder cases, police shootings, press cases, search warrants, and a variety of other felony cases, while also overseeing a team of prosecutors. He spent 20 years in the Felony Trial Division, litigating over 2000 felony cases, and handling over 50,000 felony cases. Mr. Pfannkuche said about joining the Shestokas campaign, “David’s pledge to monitor and initiate appropriate prosecutions, where we have seen current county state’s attorneys abdicate their duties to the people and law, is a real answer to the current crime rates across the state. I am honored to join this mission, its work, and expect results for Illinois.”
Terry Lemming, served 25 years with the Illinois State Police rising to Assistant Deputy Director, Lieutenant Colonel. His tenure included management, policy making and executive leadership with field operations of more than 1500 personnel in 22 districts statewide, as well as liaising with the Illinois legislature and other law enforcement agencies. He served as chief of police in Lockport from 2014 to 2021, during which it regularly placed on many safest cities lists. His public health partnerships and Substance Abuse Initiatives helped create that safe city environment. “Dave and I have known each other for 30 years, beginning when he was President of the Lemont Law Enforcement Association. Integrity, service and pride are core values of the Illinois State Police. Dave and I look forward to making these values central to office of the Illinois Attorney General. I personally look forward to being law enforcement’s voice inside the office,” Chief Lemming stated.
Shestokas concludes, “The AG Office is not a spot for on-the-job training...I've done over four hundred felony and ten thousand misdemeanor prosecutions. The next time either of my opponents prosecutes a crime, it will be their first.”
For more information, visit: www.dave4ag.com. David Shestokas is an expert on the American Founding documents, a former Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney and author of Creating the Declaration of Independence, Constitutional Sound Bites, and Capsulas Informativas Constitucionales, which explains for Spanish language readers both the meaning and historical context of the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
