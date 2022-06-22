Urban Electric Power’s rechargeable alkalines offer non-toxic energy equity to Navajo Nation and families off-the-grid

New Urban Electric Power rechargeable alkaline battery system with recharging solar panel, on the Navajo Nation near Dilkon, Arizona. The safe, affordable system brings energy equity to families living off-the-grid. Credit: Umer Anwer, Urban Electric Power

Urban Electric Power's 13 kilowatt-hour battery can supply electricity for several days when necessary between recharges by solar panels. The system replaces lead-acid batteries formerly used. Credit: Umer Anwer, Urban Electric Power