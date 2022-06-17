Submit Release
U.S. Support for the Philippines in the South China Sea

The United States supports the Philippines in calling on the PRC to end its provocative actions and to respect international law in the South China Sea. We share the Philippines’ concerns regarding the PRC’s provocative actions interfering with Philippine sovereign rights within the Philippine exclusive economic zone near Second Thomas Shoal and massing vessels near Whitsun Reef. These actions are part of a broader trend of PRC provocations against South China Sea claimants and other states lawfully operating in the region.

The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in upholding the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, as guaranteed under international law.

