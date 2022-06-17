The Global Glutathione Agarose Resin Market Is Estimated At US$ 332.6 Mn In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1.3 Bn By 2032

North America Is the Largest Market for Glutathione Agarose Resin In Terms Of Volume, And It Is Predicted To Develop Rapidly By 2032-end

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Glutathione Agarose Resin market was worth more than US$ 301.8 Mn in 2021, and it is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 7% through 2032, owing to glutathione's widespread use in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and nutraceuticals. The increasing use of glutathione in chemotherapy is expected to drive market expansion in the future years.



Glutathione is a vital antioxidant in the human body that aids in the fight against free radicals, detoxifies compounds produced naturally by the body, and also detoxifies medications and toxins found in the environment. Furthermore, glutathione protects against the negative effects of cancer radiation and chemotherapy, as well as treatment for impaired immune systems or infertility. These advantages of Glutathione Agarose Resin are projected to increase glutathione's market share in the pharmaceutical and food industries globally.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lockdown imposed by governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in the supply lines of Glutathione Agarose Resin. However, now the supply has rebounded and currently, the market has regained its growth pace.

The rising number of enterprises joining the market to cover demand and supply gaps caused by cutbacks in major producing nations such as China, India, and others is a key driver driving to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of protein purification techniques and products in research is likely to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, the protein purification application category held the largest market share of more than 41%. This expansion can be attributed to increased research activity linked to the incorporation of affinity chromatography in vaccine formulations.

Owing to the region's developing pharmaceutical R&D industries, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2021. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Winning Strategy

Growing expenditures in the development of structure-based pharmaceuticals, as well as technical improvements by both public and commercial research institutions, are boosting the market for protein purification, making it the dominating application category and driving its demand. As the global population grows, so does the demand for vaccinations, pharmaceutical medications, and high-quality proteins, resulting in market expansion. Increased government regulations are expected to limit market growth to some extent throughout the projection period.

Due to the presence of highly established pharmaceutical businesses in countries such as the United States and Canada, North America is expected to be the most important regional market.

Increasing cancer cases globally should propel the growth of reduced glutathione

Cancer is the second biggest cause of mortality worldwide, and its prevalence is steadily increasing. Cancer was responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Population expansion, changes in lifestyle, an increase in the number of smokers, and tobacco use are all factors contributing to growing cancer prevalence. As a result of its capacity to counteract the severe side effects of chemotherapy in cancer patients, the growing cancer burden throughout the world has been driving the demand for reduced glutathione.

Competitive Environment

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cytiva, and Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Ltd. are some of the key incumbents in the global Glutathione Agarose Resin market. Players and research organizations in the global Glutathione Agarose Resin market are embarking on new initiatives to develop and deliver more creative and productive solutions. This move is mostly connected to industry participants' efforts to achieve a lucrative leadership position in the global Glutathione Agarose Resin market in the next years.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global N-Butanol market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (Glutathione Reduced, Glutathione Oxidized), and application (immunoprecipitation, protein purification, research) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

