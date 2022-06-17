Global Respiratory Trainer Market to Surpass US$ 844.72 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global respiratory trainer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 481.83 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Respiratory Trainer Market:

Increasing novel product launches are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on September 23, 2021, Airofit, a Denmark-based company indulged in the development and commercialization of respiratory trainer devices, launched Airofit Active, a new version of the Airofit PRO, which is currently actively utilized worldwide by athletes and sports professionals. The new app is the new version of the original app and does not require bluetooth connectivity to operate. Furthermore, training for only 5 to 10 minutes a day, with no limitations to the training location provides the users all possible freedom in terms of their breathing set up.

Furthermore, key market players are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Smiths Medical, a medical devices company, announced that it had entered into a partnership with Medline Industries, a healthcare company, for the distribution of Portex acapella choice vibratory positive expiratory pressure (PEP) therapy device.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global respiratory trainer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidences of respiratory diseases such as asthma in children. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5.8% of children under age 18 years were suffering from asthma in 2020 in the U.S.

Among Disease Indication, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of COPD. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD was the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019.

Among End User, Adults segment is expected to account for a significant share in the global respiratory trainer market, owing to increasing incidence of respiratory diseases in adult population. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 8.4% of adults aged 18 years and above were suffering from asthma in 2020 in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global respiratory trainer market include Medline Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., Vyaire Medical, Inc., IngMar Medical, POWERbreathe International Limited, PN Medical, Aleas Europe LLC, Aspire Products, LLC, Airofit, Project Electronics Limited, Biegler GmbH, Nidek Medical India, Besmed Health Business Corp, Forumed S.L., and Angiplast Private Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global Respiratory Trainer Market, By Product Type:

Resistance Training Devices Endurance Training Devices



Global Respiratory Trainer Market, By Technique:

Inspiratory Muscle Training Inspiratory Flow Resistive Loading Inspiratory Pressure Threshold Loading Expiratory Muscle Training Combination of Both

Global Respiratory Trainer Market, By Disease Indication: Asthma Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Others

Global Respiratory Trainer Market, By End User: Children Adults



Global Respiratory Trainer Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe U.S. Canada



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



