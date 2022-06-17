Upgaming’s collection of mini-games is available on BlueOcean Gaming’s platform
Leading iGaming solutions provider Upgaming established a partnership with BlueOcean, From now users can access Upgaming's Mini-Games on Gamehub
e believe that incorporating Upgaming's mini-games into the GameHub platform will increase the loyalty of their customers and interest and drive more clients to the BlueOcean Gaming’s base.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White label online casino software provider Upgaming is delighted to share the news of a recently established partnership with B2B online casino software provider BlueOcean Gaming. According to the deal, Upgaming’s eye-catching and highly engaging mini-games will be incorporated into BlueOcean’s aggregation platform GameHub. Therefore, from now, the large network of their clients will have the possibility to dive into the new world of funny and dazzling mini-games.
— Giorgi Davlianidze
Upgaming's mini-game collection includes titles such as Keno, Chicken, Dice, HiLo, and the most lovely and famous character – Dino. Cherished among gaming fans around the globe, Dino offers engaging and straightforward gameplay with an attractive, captivating environment and a thrilling sense of adventure. All of our mini-games share the same qualities and appealing features with a user-friendly design.
"Undeniably, Upgaming's partnership with BlueOcean Gaming has been very valuable. The latest deal is a perfect manifestation of our cooperation continuing to blossom and bring success for both of us and our clients. We believe that incorporating Upgaming's mini-games into the GameHub platform will increase the loyalty of their customers and interest and drive more clients to the BlueOcean Gaming’s base."
Giorgi Davlianidze, Business Development Manager at Upgaming
"It is great to watch our GameHub portfolio grow, especially with such unique content as Upgaming’s collection of mini-games. Our portfolio mainly consists of slot games. Therefore, welcoming new game providers who develop something different and fresh is definitely great news for our network of operators who are always on the lookout for innovative games. We are confident about the mutual success of this partnership."
Sara Turk, Account Manager at BlueOcean Gaming
About Upgaming
Upgaming is an iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, While label and Turnkey online casino solutions, E-sports, live casino, casino, and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer gambling software and products designed to increase the customer’s loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we always strive to build a better environment for iGaming operators and embrace the customer-oriented philosophy as the core value in our company.
For additional information, visit: www.upgaming.com
About BlueOcean Gaming
BlueOcean Gaming is a B2B online casino software provider with more than 10 years of experience in the online gaming industry. Our mission is to deliver quality online casino software solutions for clients worldwide. Our lead product is GameHub, a game aggregation platform that allows casino operators to quickly launch over 100 casino game providers with one API integration and a single contract. Other products we develop include White Label and Turnkey solutions, which both provide clients with a complete suite of products and services required to start their own online casino.
More info at: www.blueoceangaming.com
Harris Reynolds
Upgaming
+41 81 551 00 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn