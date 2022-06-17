Morocco, a ‘Strategic, Reliable Neighbor’ (Spanish Minister)

MOROCCO, June 17 - The Spanish Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, on Friday described Morocco as a "strategic and reliable neighbor", underlining the "transversal" dimension of cooperation between the two countries.

"Morocco is an absolutely strategic, reliable neighbour, with which we share common interests," Grande-Marlaska told reporters after visiting the construction works of the building that will house the new headquarters of the command of the Civil Guard in Zaragoza.

In this regard, the Spanish minister noted that relations with Morocco are "important", as they concern various areas such as security, economy and culture.

The current state of cooperation between the two countries is "absolutely satisfactory", he assured, noting that the organization of the Marhaba Operation constitutes "good proof of this effective coordination between the two countries".

Grande-Marlaska welcomed the results of the working meeting, held Wednesday in Madrid, with his Moroccan counterpart, Abdelouafi Laftit.

During this meeting, the two ministers recalled the strategic importance of relations between the two Kingdoms, which are based on the ties of friendship and brotherhood between HM King Mohammed VI and HM King Felipe VI, according to a joint statement published after this meeting.

Laftit and Grande-Marlaska welcomed, in this regard, the exemplary cooperation between the services of the Ministries of the Interior of the two countries, which concretizes the new unprecedented dynamic in the relations between the two countries, based on transparency, mutual respect, reciprocal trust, frank and loyal cooperation and permanent consultation.

MAP 17 June 2022