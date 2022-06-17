Brain Monitoring Market Will Reach USD 9,942.6 Million By 2028 says Reports and Data
global brain monitoring market size was USD 6,261.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 9,942.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Amalgamation of advanced brain monitoring devices has decreased inaccuracies, thereby conspicuously helping in analyzing and decision making for proper treatment of disorder and thus improving efficiency in taking care of patients and in turn driving market revenue growth. The diagnosis process of brain requires various monitoring devices for providing images and real-time data of brain functioning.
Furthermore, there is a rise in demand for brain monitoring devices by hospitals and neurological centers due to increasing number of patients suffering from brain disorders. Inclination of an increasing number of people toward minimal invasive procedures has minimized the risk of mortality. Growing number of traumatic brain injury cases has increased the demand for Brain Monitoring devices which helps to boost market growth.
Improvement in the effectiveness of modern brain monitoring devices, technological advancements, and rising demand for brain monitoring devices in pre-surgical and post-surgical phases have a positive impact on brain monitoring market growth during the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
By application, traumatic brain injury segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Traumatic brain injury is when a sudden trauma damages the brain. It can occur when head unexpectedly and viscously hits any object, or when an object penetrates a skull and damages brain tissues. Cases of traumatic brain injury have increased because of the rise in number of road accidents and sportsrelated injuries. This requires immediate analysis and diagnosis which increases demand of brain monitoring devices which further drives the market growth.
By end use, hospital segment contributed to largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of hospitals with advanced technologies and inclination of patients toward sophisticated environment. Presence of advanced brain monitoring devices and equipment and healthcare professionals in hospital drives brain monitoring market growth.
The demand for advanced brain monitoring is increasing because it uses wireless technology to analyze and monitor patients suffering from brain disorders. Use of monitoring devices that are affordable, portable, and easy to handle escalate market growth.
Brain monitoring market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to key drivers, such as increase in number of hospitals and favorable reimbursement policies. Increase in number of patients suffering from sleep disorders, epilepsy, and rising geriatric population are also responsible for regional growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Brain Monitoring market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Electrical Geodesics Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic PLC., Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices
Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors
Cerebral Oximeters
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices
Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices
Electromyography Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Neurology Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
