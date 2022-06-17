Submit Release
Lower House Speaker Receives Saudi FM

MOROCCO, June 17 - House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami received, on Thursday in Rabat, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdellah Al-Saud, currently on working visit to Morocco.

On this occasion, the two parties hailed the excellent ties uniting Morocco and Saudi Arabia, said a statement from lower house, noting that the Saudi minister stressed that the strategic, deep and rooted relations between the two kingdoms draw their strength from the close, fraternal ties between the two heads of state.

Morocco and Saudi Arabia are bound by a community of destiny, noted the Saudi minister, quoted by the statement, voicing his aspiration to "develop and institutionalize our bilateral relations in all areas" and emphasizing, to this end, the role of legislative institutions in both countries.

For his part, Talbi Alami highlighted the distinguished relations between Rabat and Riyadh and the determination of both countries to develop them, welcoming the quality of cooperation relations between the two legislative institutions.

There is a firm commitment to develop these relations by taking advantage of the dynamics of the two friendship groups and promoting sustainable communication, dialogue and debate between parliamentarians as well as the exchange of experiences and coordination in the various regional and international parliamentary forums, said the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This meeting took place in the presence of the Saudi ambassador in Rabat, Abdellah bin Saad Al-Ghariri, the Saudi ambassador and deputy minister of state for African affairs, Sami al-Saleh and the director general of the office of the Saudi minister of foreign affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

