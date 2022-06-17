Government Approves Decree Applying Import Duties on Electronic Transactions

MOROCCO, June 17 - Transactions carried out via electronic platforms will no longer be exempted of import duties according to Decree 2.22.438, which was approved on Thursday by the Government Council and which will enter into force on July 1st.

This decree aims to tighten customs control on shipments relating to transactions carried out by electronic platforms, said Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas, at a press conference following the Council of Government, held under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

Baitas stressed that several fraudulent practices have been detected in order to benefit from the exemption of customs duties on transactions worth less than 1,250 dirhams, noting that the turnover of these transactions was established at about MAD 1 billion in 2021, and could reach MAD 2 billion the current year.

He also said that these practices are detrimental to local trade and Moroccan industry in general, and deprive the state of important resources, which requires the regulation of this area, through the taking of appropriate measures.

The Council of Government had adopted Draft Decree 2.22.438 amending Decree 2-77-862 of October 9, 1977, taken for the implementation of the Code of Customs and Indirect Taxes under the Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxes (ADII), approved by the dahir bearing Law 1.77.339 of October 9, 1977.

This text aims at reinforcing the customs control of shipments related to transactions carried out via electronic platforms, through the modification of the provisions of article 190 (e/2°) of Decree 2.77.862, in order to explicitly exclude these transactions from the exemption of customs duties on importation, whatever the value of these shipments.

MAP 16 June 2022