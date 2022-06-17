Morocco Records 1,568 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, June 17 - Morocco reported 1,568 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 904 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,845,230 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,329,496, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,500,439 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,181,042, while recoveries increased to 1,156,397, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.9%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (641), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (475), Marrakech-Safi (108), Fez-Meknes (132), Draâ-Tafilalet (46), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (84), Souss-Massa (53), the Oriental (08), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (09), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (07), Guelmim-Oued Noun (04) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (01).

The number of active cases has reached 8,560, while 12 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 47.

MAP 16 June 2022