GO! Pest Control Offers Bird Control and Prevention Programs in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions is offering bird control and prevention programs.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with GO! Pest Control announced today that it is offers bird control and prevention programs in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR.

"From pigeons to other species, we are offering the most humane and comprehensive bird control solutions," said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control.

GO! Pest Control offers a wide variety of pest and wildlife control services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. The company's pest control and wildlife technicians are government licensed, fully insured, certified, bonded, highly trained, and experienced.

Perets pointed out that as certain bird species are legally endangered, bird control is a delicate issue. GO! Pest Control, Perets stressed, has professionally accredited bird management systems that are specific to the ecology and biology of various bird populations, in strict compliance with both provincial and municipal bylaws. This includes, but is not limited to, sparrows, pigeons, starlings, seagulls and geese.

Regarding bird prevention, bird droppings have been linked to more than 50 infections, ranging from asthma to E. coli and salmonella. Pigeon droppings also contain many infectious encephalitic diseases, which can contaminate unprocessed grain and processed food.

“This is why bird prevention measures are extremely important and GO! Pest Control has the industry leading humane solutions to help you prevent a bird flock from nesting on your home or business property,” Perets said.

The process of bird control services starts with a consultation where one of GO! Pest Control's licensed exterminators will visit the individual's home. The second step is eradicating the birds and a follow-up visit to monitor the individual’s property to ensure the plan continues to meet their needs and requirements.

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

