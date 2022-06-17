Deep Learning Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 31,425 Mn By 2021 | CAGR of 34.20%
Deep learning is a subfield of machine learning that uses artificial neural networks. It Predicted To Augment And Reach Over USD 31,425 Mn.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us estimates that the market for Deep Learning Market was worth USD 31,425 Million in 2021. It is expected to surpass this figure in 2032. This would be a strong CAGR of 34.20%.
Deep learning is a subfield of machine learning that uses artificial neural networks, which are mathematical models that simulate the way neurons in the brain function. Deep learning is used to identify patterns in large data sets, and has been applied to tasks such as image recognition, speech recognition, and natural language processing.
A few top players in the industry are
Advanced Devices and Inc.
Entilic
Google and Inc.
HyperVerge
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Other Key Players and Inc.
ARM Ltd.
Clarifai.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Solution
Hardware
Software
Service
Installation Services
Integration Services
Maintenance & Support Services
By Service
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
Application-Specific Integration Circuit (ASIC)
Image Recognition
Voice Recognition
Video Surveillance & Diagnostics
Data Mining
By End-use
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Other End-Uses
** Based on the regional and country-level analysis, the Deep Learning Market has been segmented as follows:**
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
