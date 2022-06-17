Strategies For Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the implantable infusion pumps market size is expected to grow from $17.42 billion in 2021 to $18.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The global implantable infusion pump market is expected to grow to $21.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increased prevalence of people with chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes is expected to drive the implantable infusion pumps market growth, as these pumps are commonly used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of these diseases.

The implantable infusion pumps market consists of sales of implantable infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture implantable infusion pumps. An implantable infusion pump is a small device that is put beneath the skin during the operation. The pump delivers the liquid pain medication to a different part of the body through a long, flexible tube called the catheter.

Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Trends

Companies in the implantable infusion pump market are increasingly focusing on developing smart infusion pumps. The use of wireless technology in health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity, and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual. Software platforms are being developed that allow patient monitoring and reduce human error.

Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Segments

The global implantable infusion pumps market is segmented:

By Type: Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Others

By Application: Oncology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Diabetes, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics

By Geography: The global implantable infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides implantable infusion pumps global market overviews, global implantable infusion pumps market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global implantable infusion pumps market, implantable infusion pumps global market share, implantable infusion pumps global market segments and geographies, implantable infusion pumps global market players, implantable infusion pumps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, Cyberonics, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, and Neuropace.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC