Ventilators Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ventilators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ventilators market size is then expected to grow to $6.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the ventilators industry growth.

The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care ventilators), neonatal care ventilators, and portable & transportable ventilators.

Global Ventilators Market Trends

The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus that infects the lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. The patients affected with the virus suffer from severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction resulting in the need for ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.

Global Ventilators Market Segments

The global ventilators market is segmented:

By Type: Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care, Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, Neonatal

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others

By Interface: Invasive, Non-Invasive

By Geography: The global ventilators market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

