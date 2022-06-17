Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $24.19 billion in 2021 to $27.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The global molecular diagnostics devices market is expected to grow to $46.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics.

The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services. Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at the molecular level. It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for molecular diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance the productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology-based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET). The test uses a microfluidic-based nanosensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva. To keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments. Thus, creating a fully automated workflow.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Consumables

By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others (Nursing Home, Blood Banks, Point of Care)

By Technology: DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid Sequencing), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), In Situ Hybridization, Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Others (Southern Blotting, Northern Blotting, Electrophoresis)

By Application: Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic Testing, Infectious Disease, Prenatal, Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Disease

By Geography: The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market overviews, global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market share, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market segments and geographies, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market players, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc, and bioMerieux S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

