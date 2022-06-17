Leasing Market Players Capitalize On Extensive Internet Penetration To Provide Online Services

Leasing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Leasing Market Report 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are increasingly focusing on offering their services across online platforms as one of the key leasing market trends. With the rise in mobile phone and internet penetration, online portals and mobile applications are being widely used to rent or lease goods. These mobile applications and online portals consist of an interface that enables users to view products and choose the desired one to be rented. The online leasing portals may offer various types of products or specialize in a single product. Major products being widely offered for lease through online portals include electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras, automobiles, and others. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, around 44% of US adults are familiar with the sharing economy which includes leasing.

Global population growth is expected to drive the demand for leasing going forward. Increase in population increases the number of industries and manufacturing companies to cater to the large population. According to data from the UN, the world population is expected to reach a value of 9.8 billion by 2050, increasing demand for consumer goods, automobiles, and others, which will drive the leasing market. According to the global leasing market growth analysis, the rising urbanization is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. Globally, urbanization is increasing at a rapid pace.

The leasing market size is expected to grow from $1.18 trillion in 2020 to $1.84 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 9.2%. The leasing market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $2.54 trillion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global leasing industry are Volkswagen leasing GmbH, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Mc Donald's Corporation, Daimler, United Rentals Inc.

TBRC’s global leasing market report is segmented by type into automotive equipment leasing, consumer goods and general rental centers, machinery leasing, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets, by mode into online, offline, by lease type into closed ended lease, option to buy lease, sub-vented lease, others.

Leasing Market 2022 – By Type (Automotive Rental And Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Leasing), By Mode (Online, Offline), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a leasing global market overview, forecast leasing global market size and growth for the whole market, leasing market segments, geographies, leasing market trends, leasing global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

