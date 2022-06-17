Strategies For Global Heavy Trucks Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the heavy trucks market size is expected to grow from $189.88 billion in 2021 to $206.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The global heavy trucks market is then expected to grow to $269.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Growth in the demand for heavy trucks from end-users such as in construction, mining, and other sectors is contributing to the heavy trucks market growth.

The heavy trucks market consists of sales of heavy trucks and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce complete heavy trucks and vehicles to transport bulk goods. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Heavy Trucks Market Trends

Vehicles fitted with advanced driver-assistive technologies and safety features are new trends in the heavy trucks market. Advanced driver-assistive technologies include features like Collision Mitigation System (CMS) and a Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) aiming to reduce road accidents and increase vehicle safety.

Global Heavy Trucks Market Segments

The global heavy trucks market is segmented:

By Type: Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, Class 8

By Fuel: Diesel, Natural Gas, Hybrid Electric, Gasoline

By Application: Construction and Mining, Freight and Logistics, Others

By Geography: The global heavy trucks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides heavy trucks global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the heavy trucks global market, heavy trucks global market share, heavy trucks global market segments and geographies, heavy trucks global market players, heavy trucks global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Volvo Trucks, Daimler, Paccar, Isuzu Motors Ltd, TATA motors, Eicher Motors Ltd, Dongfeng Motor Group Company Ltd, Navistar, Ford Motor Company, and Volkswagen.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

