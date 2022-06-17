Champtronix Win Big at Annual Marketing & Sales Industry Awards Gala

Champtronix 2022 Marketing and Sales Awards Gala

Champtronix lived up to its name, sweeping the boards at the 2022 Marketing and Sales Awards Gala with a monumental six award wins.

It was incredible to be back amongst our peers and celebrate our successes after such a trying time. I’m really proud of the team, overcoming so many challenges over the last two years.” — Claristelle Labrador