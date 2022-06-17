Neurosurgery Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Neurosurgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the neurosurgery devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $12.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%. According to the neurosurgery devices and equipment market research, the rise in neurological disorders is driving the market growth.

The neurosurgery devices and equipment market consist of sales of neurosurgery devices and equipment and related services. Neurosurgery devices and equipment are used to perform neurosurgical procedures that are concerned with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disorders affecting any portion of the nervous system.

Global Neurosurgery Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Minimally invasive surgical procedures and approaches are the new frontiers in neurosurgery as they result in less pain than open surgeries, shorter recovery times, less scarring, increase surgeon mobility and reduce equipment costs. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure performed through neurosurgery devices to correct hydrocephalus, remove tumors, treat vascular disease, and manage other disorders. Neurosurgery device manufacturers are innovating and integrating technologies for advanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery to provide efficient minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advances, and new technological developments.

Global Neurosurgery Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global neurosurgery devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Device Type: Neuroendoscope, Stereotactic Systems, Aneurysm Clips, Neurostimulation Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurosurgical Evacuation Device, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems, Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools, Others (Ultrasonic Aspirators, Surgical Instruments)

By Surgery Type: Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, Spinal Surgery

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global neurosurgery devices and equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Neurosurgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences, Olympus Corporation, NICO, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, and Richard Wolf GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

