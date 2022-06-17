Loudspeakers Market Growth Rate Of 6% Is Promoted By Increasing Consumer Expenditure On Entertainment

Loudspeakers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Loudspeakers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumer spending on entertainment is expected to drive the loudspeakers market in the forecast period as people spend more on in-home entertainment. When the economy expands or contracts, households reallocate their budget across various categories of expenditures, which shows expenditure shares decrease for positional goods/services and increase for non-positional goods/services. According to the loudspeakers market overview, increasing consumer spending on entertainment increases the growth in the market in the forecast period.

Loudspeakers market trends include the increasing demand for the wireless loudspeakers due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, tablets and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers. Such consumer behavior is shaping the loudspeakers market outlook and the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected speakers. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms. Popular Wi-Fi audio equipment include Sonos Wi-Fi speakers and Bose’s SoundTouch system.

The loudspeakers market is expected to grow from $4.60 billion in 2020 to $6.17 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.0%. The loudspeakers market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 and reach $8.54 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global loudspeakers industry are Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Altec Lansing, Bowers & Wilkins, Voxx International.

TBRC’s loudspeakers market report is segmented by type of enclosure into single mounted, multiple mounted, not mounted, by end-user into household, commercial, others.

Loudspeakers Market 2022 - By Type Of Enclosure (Single Mounted, Multiple Mounted, Not Mounted), By End-User (Household, Commercial), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a loudspeakers global market overview, forecast loudspeakers market size and growth for the whole market, loudspeakers global market segments, geographies, loudspeakers global market trends, loudspeakers global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

