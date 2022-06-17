Uzbekistan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Uzbekistan’s telecoms sector makes solid progress catching up with the rest of the world

Sydney, June 17, 2022





The agreement – signed by Uzbekistan’s Agency for Space Research and Technology, known colloquially as Uzbekspace – is designed to attract the British satellite company to the Uzbek broadband market. Uzbekistan’s fixed broadband and mobile broadband segments are both relatively underdeveloped, and lack critical infrastructure in remote and rural areas. Augmenting the terrestrial infrastructure with LEO satellite capabilities may be one effective way of getting around the logistical and economic challenges of delivering high-speed broadband on a widespread basis.



For its part, the Uzbekistan government agrees to examine how to resolve any regulatory issues that might prevent OneWeb from being deployed in (or over) the country.



Key Developments:





UCell launches 5G mobile services in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan government forms a JV with Russia’s MegaFon to provide operational control of UCell.

Uzbekistan’s space agency Uzbekspace signs an MoU with LEO satellite operator OneWeb to investigate providing broadband satellite connectivity across the country.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Uztelecom, UCell, Beeline Uzbekistan, UzMobile, Mobiuz, East Telecom, Uzbekspace.







