Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,038 in the last 365 days.

Uzbekistan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Uzbekistan’s telecoms sector makes solid progress catching up with the rest of the world

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Uzbekistan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


The agreement – signed by Uzbekistan’s Agency for Space Research and Technology, known colloquially as Uzbekspace – is designed to attract the British satellite company to the Uzbek broadband market. Uzbekistan’s fixed broadband and mobile broadband segments are both relatively underdeveloped, and lack critical infrastructure in remote and rural areas. Augmenting the terrestrial infrastructure with LEO satellite capabilities may be one effective way of getting around the logistical and economic challenges of delivering high-speed broadband on a widespread basis.

For its part, the Uzbekistan government agrees to examine how to resolve any regulatory issues that might prevent OneWeb from being deployed in (or over) the country.

Key Developments:

  • UCell launches 5G mobile services in Tashkent.
  • Uzbekistan government forms a JV with Russia’s MegaFon to provide operational control of UCell.
  • Uzbekistan’s space agency Uzbekspace signs an MoU with LEO satellite operator OneWeb to investigate providing broadband satellite connectivity across the country.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Uztelecom, UCell, Beeline Uzbekistan, UzMobile, Mobiuz, East Telecom, Uzbekspace.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Uzbekistan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Uzbekistan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.