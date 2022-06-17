Grow Light Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4,230 million in 2021: Market.us
The global grow light market was valued at USD 4,230 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many benefits to growing light. For one, it can help you save energy. If you use artificial light to grow plants, you’re using energy that could be used for other purposes. Additionally, growing light can improve your mood and make you more productive.
In 2021, the global grow light market was valued at USD 4,230 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% between 2022 and 2032.
Some of the Pivotal Players From Research Coverage:
AeroFarms
Royal Philips
General Electric
Osram Licht
Gavita Holland
Lumigrow
Heliospectra
Iwasaki Electric
Illumitex
Hortilux Schreder
Sunlight Supply
Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ
By Product
- < 300 Watt
- 300 Watt
By System
- Hardware
- Software
By Technology
- High-Intensity Discharge (HID)
- LED
- Fluorescent
- Plasma
By Installation
- New Installation
- Retrofit
By Spectrum
- Partial Spectrum
- Full Spectrum
By Application
- Indoor Farming
- Vertical Farming
- Commercial Greenhouse
- Other applications
Regional:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA)
