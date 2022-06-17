St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 22A4004384
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/16/22 @ 1827 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Fairlee
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: John Turner
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 5 and Wakefield Drive in Fairlee. Subsequent Investigation revealed the operator, identified as 38-year-old John Turner, to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Turner was arrested for suspicion of DUI #3 and Criminal DLS. He was then transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing, and later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division on 7/6/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/22 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
