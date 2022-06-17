Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4004384

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson  

STATION: St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/16/22 @ 1827 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Fairlee

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: John Turner

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 5 and Wakefield Drive in Fairlee. Subsequent Investigation revealed the operator, identified as 38-year-old John Turner, to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Turner was arrested for suspicion of DUI #3 and Criminal DLS. He was then transported to the Vermont State Police Bradford outpost for processing, and later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division on 7/6/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/22 @ 0800 hours     

COURT: Orange County Superior Court -- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

