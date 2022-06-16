Modified District Government Services for Juneteenth

(Washington, DC) On Monday, June 20, 2022, the District Government will observe Juneteenth. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What's Open on Monday, June 20

All COVID Centers, except Ward 1, will be open Monday, June 20. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for locations and hours of operation.

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 10 am-8 pm.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. Currently, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, June 20. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am-12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Hours of operation are 9 am-5 pm on Monday, June 20. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue on Monday, 11 am-1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am-7 pm on Monday, June 20.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Spray parks will be open on Monday, June 20. DPR outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

What's Closed on Monday, June 20

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, June 18 and Monday, June 20. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing, Rapid Antigen test kit pick-up locations, and Test Yourself PCR kit pick-up locations will be closed Monday, June 20. Sites will reopen on Tuesday, June 21 as scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, June 20. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333 when the Call Center reopens on Tuesday, June 21.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, June 20. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) meal sites will be closed on Monday, June 20. Open meal sites will be distributing up to 5 breakfast and lunch meal kits from 10 am-2 pm on Friday, June 17. A full list of DCPS meal sites is available at dcps.dc.gov/food.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, June 20.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20. Virtual programs will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

All DPR recreation centers, outdoor pools and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, June 20. Outdoor pools will be open on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, June 20.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, June 20.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, June 20 will be serviced on Tuesday, June 21.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will open as regularly scheduled Wednesday through Friday for residential drop-off and Saturday for household hazardous waste.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, June 21, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Sunday, June 19 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations citywide on Monday, June 20.

Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, June 20 with the exception of Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

DC Circulator will only be servicing the National Mall route; normal operating schedule will resume Tuesday, June 21.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos