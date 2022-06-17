Molluscicides Market the Most In-Demand Products Across the World and Global Forecast till 2028 | Reports and data

Reports And Data

Growing consumer awareness about the importance of controlling snail and slug infestations in agricultural fields is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global Molluscicides Market size is expected to reach USD 1,188.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The key factor driving market revenue growth is rising awareness about the importance of controlling snail and slug infestations in agricultural fields, which is being accompanied by the increased adoption of integrated pest management.

As the world population is rapidly increasing, there is an increase in global food demand. As a result, farmers have started prioritizing crop security as a primary approach to meeting global food demand. Feeding an increasing population has become a global concern due to a reduction of agricultural land. The application of pesticides on crops is a well-established method employed for crop protection, and thus there is a growing demand for molluscicides to boost world food production and prevent crop deterioration.

Major firms are now producing eco-friendly molluscicides with sustainable and non-harmful by-products. There is no effective biological control in place to combat invading mollusks. Non-target creatures are harmed by synthetic molluscicides, which also generate algal blooms and pesticide residue issues. The polyherbal molluscicide created by Platcom Ventures Sdn Bhd in Malaysia is a biocontrol technique with low toxicity towards non-target organisms, in contrast to synthetic molluscicides which harm non-target organisms.

Major companies profiled in the market report are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Lonza Group AG, UPL Limited, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Marrone Bio Innovations, De Sangosse SAS, Doff Portland Ltd, and Nufarm.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The chemical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global molluscicides market in 2020. The growing market for chemical molluscicides is responsible for the increased utilization of agrochemicals and their usage in growing high-value horticultural crops. Chemical molluscicides include methiocarb, metaldehyde, ferrous phosphate, and others (metal salts and ferric sodium EDTA).

The pellets segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Pellets, as opposed to liquids and gels, have a huge market share due to their ease of handling. Pelleting is the most popular and successful method of slug and snail management.

The market in North America is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global molluscicides market over the forecast period. The molluscicides market is primarily driven by the region's significant output of corn, oilseeds, and horticultural crops. Molluscicides are required in the mass production of these crops to control pests, weeds, and insects for more effective production. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US) are two major participants in the US market.. These organizations are using techniques including innovative product creation, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and extension of their existing facilities to acquire market revenue share.

The agricultural segment is expected to register high revenue growth over the forecast period. The mollusk species are the most serious hazards to crops, causing massive agricultural losses. Crop damage from snails and slugs varies greatly depending on the season and year. Snails and slugs are dangerous pests that wreak havoc on cereal crops like wheat, barley, oats, and oilseeds, as well as ornamental plants and vegetables. Therefore, the use of molluscicides is expected to increase significantly in the agricultural segment.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global molluscicides market based on type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Chemical Molluscicides

Biological Molluscicides

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pellets

Liquid & Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Key Questions Answered in This report on the Molluscicides Market

The report provides detailed information about the Molluscicides market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. The information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the Molluscicides market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of the product?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Molluscicides market between 2021 and 2028?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the Molluscicides market?

Which end-user is expected to undertake maximum adoption of the product during the forecast period?

Research Methodology – Molluscicides Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Molluscicides market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Molluscicides market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Molluscicides market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Molluscicides market.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

