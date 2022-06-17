Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Washington, D.C., to discuss NATO force posture, energy security, and Allied support for Ukraine.  Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the U.S. ironclad commitment to the defense of its Baltic Allies.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Rinkevics discussed cooperation on the global food security crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  The Deputy Secretary also thanked Latvia for its leadership of the Three Seas Initiative over the past year and expressed her hope for a successful June 20-21 Three Seas Summit in Riga.

