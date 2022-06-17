Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Greenland Prime Minister Egede and Foreign Minister Motzfeldt

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Greenland Prime Minister Múte B. Egede and Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Prime Minister Egede and Foreign Minister Motzfeldt for Greenland’s support for sanctions related to Putin’s brutal war of choice on Ukraine. The three also highlighted the United States and Greenland’s strong cooperation on critical minerals, trade, and investment to strengthen joint prosperity and sustainable development in the Arctic during the global green energy transition.