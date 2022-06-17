Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,155 in the last 365 days.

PUTT APPLAUDS FTC VOTE TO LAUNCH PBM STUDY AND FTC FOR ISSUING ENFORCEMENT POLICY STATEMENT FOLLOWING INSULIN HEARING

Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency

Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency

New Policy Statement Outlines a Plan to End PBM Practice of Using Higher-Priced Drug Rebates to Exclude Lower-Cost Drugs, Including in the Case of Insulin

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT) released the following statement today in response to the Federal Trade Commission’s newly issued policy enforcement statement on rebates and fees in exchange for excluding lower-cost drug products:

“We extend our thanks and appreciation to FTC Chairperson Lina Khan and the FTC Commissioners for issuing a statement that acknowledges the FTC’s years-long receipt of complaints about the rebates and fees system - familiarly called “pay to play” - between pharmacy benefit managers and drug makers. We are especially encouraged by the FTC’s inclusion of a specific plan to investigate how the use of rebates may be in violation of the FTC Act, the Sherman Act, the Clayton Act and the Robinson-Patman Act.

“For too long, the largest PBMs have been able to use their dominant market position to crush competition by creating a monopoly-like environment that works against patients, consumers and taxpayers. Using the example of insulin, a critical life-sustaining medication that some 7.4 million American patients depend on to stay alive, the FTC promises to end the unconscionable price gouging that is currently taking place to the fullest extent of its power.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the FTC, are pleased to see a federal agency working on behalf of patients, consumers and taxpayers to restore balance in the marketplace and end one of the many practices that have placed priority on profits to the detriment of patients.”

For more information about PUTT, see TruthRx.org.

# # #

Monique Whitney
Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency
media@truthrx.org

You just read:

PUTT APPLAUDS FTC VOTE TO LAUNCH PBM STUDY AND FTC FOR ISSUING ENFORCEMENT POLICY STATEMENT FOLLOWING INSULIN HEARING

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.