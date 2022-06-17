Grand Canyon University and Rosendin to Launch Electrical Training Pathway
Rosendin and Maricopa County will provide free tuition for 80 students
We can put them in a real-world situation and let them decide if it’s the right fit with a very short time commitment”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of the construction industry’s employment needs in Arizona, Grand Canyon University Inc. (GCU) in partnership with Rosendin, the country’s largest employee-owned electrical contractor, and Maricopa County, announced a new pre-apprenticeship pathway that will provide technical education to prepare students for a career as a skilled electrician. Starting September 2022, GCU’s Pre-Apprenticeship for Electricians pathway will provide real-world industry training by combining college-level classes with hands-on learning.
With the help of a $669,000 Maricopa County Workforce Career, College, and Credential Initiative (3CI) from Maricopa County and a scholarship donation from Rosendin, GCU has developed a four-course, 16-credit Pre-Apprenticeship pathway that prepares students for an Employer Apprenticeship Program in the State of Arizona. Those funds will cover all tuition costs for the first cohort of 40 students in Fall 2022 and another 40 students in Spring 2023.
“Trade industries are what helped build this country into an economic power and we need to bring them back,” said GCU President Brian Mueller. “This pathway is a great example of industry, Maricopa County and GCU’s Institute for Workforce Development working together to solve a labor shortage that is impacting our economy. This one-semester course offering will help students master key concepts, especially in math, that will prepare them to enter an electricians apprentice program and quickly embark on a career that is in demand.”
Pre-Apprenticeship students will take four courses over one semester in areas like math, communications, and electrical foundations on GCU’s Phoenix campus. Rosendin has been working with GCU to develop the courses to ensure these students are well prepared to enter an apprenticeship. Rosendin will also give students additional opportunities for paid, supervised work at Phoenix-area construction sites for continued learning.
In April 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the electrical industry will grow by 9% by 2030. Electrical workers were recently ranked the top skilled trade career in a March 2022 study from Porch.com, which cited good wages, job security, and excellent growth potential.
“This pathway is for anyone who likes to work with their hands, problem-solve, and wants to take the first step towards a fulfilling career through an apprenticeship that allows them to work full-time and get paid to learn a highly skilled craft,” said Mike Greenawalt, CEO of Rosendin. “Partnering with GCU helps us connect with students during the early stages of career choices. We can put them in a real-world situation and let them decide if it’s the right fit with a very short time commitment.”
Greenawalt has been instrumental in Arizona’s commercial construction industry for over 40-years, driving Rosendin to become a highly innovative, technology-driven company that builds educational facilities, hospitals, solar facilities, and light rail. Rosendin’s Technology Center in Phoenix has dedicated teams who are leveraging advanced technology including drones, robotics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and 3D printing.
“I joined the IBEW’s apprenticeship program after graduating from Sunnyslope H.S. and I am immensely proud to have built the Valley’s skyline and powered landmark projects including the Palo Verde Generating Station, a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Chandler, and the Downtown Sheraton Hotel,” said Greenawalt.
GCU’s Pre-Apprenticeship for Electricians encourages women and underrepresented minorities to explore new opportunities in this growing industry. Today, only 11% of construction workers are women and 6.3% are Black or African American, according to the BLS.
Rosendin has been consistently recognized as one of the best in the nation for employee training and development, as well as its commitment to providing a safe, welcoming environment for all. To date, Rosendin has a $4B portfolio of work that includes the Meta Data Center project in Mesa, mixed-use facilities, government buildings, transportation lines, healthcare facilities, and entertainment facilities.
About Rosendin:
Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is employee-owned and one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,500 people, with revenues averaging $2 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history, and rely on us for our knowledge, our ability to scale, and our dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential by building a culture that is diverse, safe, welcoming and inclusive. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com and follow them on https://www.linkedin.com/company/rosendin-electric/
About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona’s premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers nearly 300 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University’s curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.
