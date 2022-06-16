Nita Patel Reveals Her New Interactive Fine Art Exhibit "Experience Space from Within"

/EIN News/ -- Richardson, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson, Texas -

Nita Patel, an artist, and owner of Nita Patel Fine Art, Richardson, Texas, celebrates the official VIP grand opening of her interactive show "Experience Space from Within" Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, followed by a public art display throughout the weekend, June 17-19, 2022.

This past weekend, Executive Director Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, of The Keep Smiling Movement and special guests gathered at Nita Patel Fine Art on Sunday for an 'Official Keep Smiling Mixer Meet & Greet' for a private art viewing of "Experience Space from Within."

In the current series, she heals the world through art. Before Nita Patel applies a single brushstroke to her paintings, she takes a moment to sit with the canvas and pay close attention to its energetic qualities.

She then marks the surface with an infinity symbol, or lemniscate, to imbue the surface with infinite possibilities for creation and reception. Aesthetically Patel's work shares similarities to the mid-20th century North American movement of Abstract Expressionism.

She offers a dynamic contemporary revision of this style that draws from the glistening jewel-toned color palette of our post-digital "lossless" world. Her non-differential treatment of the two-dimensional surface moves with spontaneous gestural brushstrokes and rich, optimistic pigments.

Yet, to see Patel's artwork as simply an extension of this prior art historical canon would be a mistake. Her paintings must be situated within the performative power of the artist's broader social influence as an entrepreneur, author, and success coach who provides public education on self-empowerment, personal growth, and mindfulness.

With an educational background in Psychology, Patel is highly in-tune with the ways in which accessing these deeper levels of inner consciousness allows for raw, unadulterated artistic expression. Yet, her approach to painting and the holistic identity of the artist-intellectual is much more centered around presence than it is on absence.

Patel encourages her audiences, especially aspiring professional women, to be present by "showing up" to the world in a manner that requires a great deal of mindfulness, active listening, and thoughtful social awareness. While the male artists of the 20th-century cannon may have needed to dispose of the ego to access a deeper subconscious identity, Patel advocates for confidence in a twenty-first-century moment of highly curated virtual identities and rampant "imposter syndrome."

The destructive chatter of constant comparison, promoted by a ubiquitously loud visual culture, can often act as a detriment to one's personal success and happiness. Patel's recent series asks us to look beyond such personal limitations, which are tethered to the Earth and its atmosphere, by looking toward the celestial bodies of outer space.

Through spiraling strokes of paints on canvas, mimicking the serpentine motion of the Milky Way, the artist, reflects on the philosophical incongruity of outer space as represented in popular Science Fiction and conversely in our more personal and intimate relationship with the night sky.

In the former, our vast galaxies become another landscape upon which to enact geopolitical wars for nation-state expansion, while in the latter, space is a vast spiritual void in which we can explore infinite versions of ourselves beyond the physical constraints of gravity. But, instead of the artist giving herself up to a blind, unconscious automatism, this homage to interplanetary vastness requires a great deal of mindfulness and intuitive listening.

The collection is not simply about the canvases but about the space that surrounds them, a space that demands presence, asks the viewer to slow down, listen to the breath, and quell inner critic long enough to reflect on the infinite possibilities of space and time. It is about the way in which the artist herself shows up with an invitation into her space-with, warmth, optimism, and a desire to stimulate a personal transformation.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, the International Publicist at The RED Carpet Connection, describes the inaugural art show "Experience Space from Within" as "an existential awakening of vibrant color reminiscent of quantum possibility shown through an ethereal dream kaleidoscope."

The "Offical Keep Smiling Meet and Greet Mixer" preview show was deemed a great success with a sale of one of Patel's fine art pieces as well as a limited-edition print of her signature piece.

Also available during the fine art show are pieces from "Opalescence," "Dragons & Hearts," as well as the large formats, "Path of Enlightenment" and "Cool Summer." Her work has been featured worldwide, from New York to Paris. The price for the colorful artwork ranges from $15,000 to $45,000. Her limited edition signed prints are available for $250.

To preview the catalog of past work and request private or public access to the showings, visit www.Nita-Patel.com.

About Nita Patel

As a child born in Croydon, UK, Nita frequently traveled between London and Dallas, attending primary school in both places. Influenced by American and English culture combined with her parent's deep Indian origin, her formative years were an amalgam of values and mores. Therefore, Nita attempted to mold her persona to fit her circumstance, such as disguising her teenage English accent while in America to avoid teasing. These experiences and coping strategies helped formulate her strong and resilient character.

Through her professional years and before her immersion in creative arts, Ms. Patel demonstrated technology leadership experience in various industries, specifically focusing on healthcare for 14 of those 20+ years.

Investing in psychology theory and practice led her to a deep interest in helping others. As a catalyst, finding additional ways to express her creativity has led her to pursue her calling professionally as an artist for the past eight years.

She has become deeply and passionately devoted to nurturing others and building their confidence and brand through speaking and consultative practices. Ms. Patel is also profoundly drawn to matters of a spiritual nature and to sharing her discoveries with others. This pursuit, and the pursuit of her art, is what feeds her soul provides a deep sense of fulfillment, and reinforces that she is indeed following her heart.

Over the years, she devoted an untold number of volunteer hours to her faith-based organization and is dedicated to a daily spiritual practice. Her art is inspired by spirituality mixed with an avid love of travel, wherein the discovery of new places, cultures, ideas, and ways of life directly influences her artistic creations.

Ms. Patel is mom to a bright nineteen-year-old young man currently attending university and companion to an adorable Yorkie – the Patel house Commander in Chief.

