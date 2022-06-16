Motorcycle Enthusiast Overcomes Tragedy & Wins a Custom Bike

The Dream Chopper winner will work with Paul Teutul Sr. to build his unique bike

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The winner of the 2022 Dream Chopper™ Competition, Paul DeMello, will soon travel to the Orange County Choppers headquarters in St. Petersburg, FL, to design a one-of-a-kind motorcycle alongside Paul Teutul Sr.A lifelong lover of motorcycles, DeMello didn’t acquire his first bike until the age of thirty-five. Then, at forty, he became a father to twin boys who were tragically lost in a drowning accident at a very young age. Paul has since established Just Against Children Drowning , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation to promote water safety and drowning prevention.“Tragedy struck, and ever since that day, I wanted to help people,” he said.While DeMello is championing water safety, the Dream Chopper Competition is spreading awareness for animal protection and humane law enforcement. Dream Chopper, LLC will donate a portion of net proceeds from the competition to Hudson Valley SPCA . The nonprofit no-kill animal sanctuary is dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and defending animals while actively seeking loving homes for them. Paul Teutul Sr. and his partner, Joannie Kay, sit on the organization's board.Over the next few months, DeMello will watch his bike transform from sketches into a fully formed, high-powered vehicle. The unveiling is anticipated to occur in 2023.The 2022 Dream Chopper Competition is sponsored by:• Biker Gear Club: customized subscription boxes for motorcyclists• 100MPH: apparel that features unique artwork for riders and racers• MyMedic: first aid kits and training for unexpected emergenciesTo learn more about the competition, the sponsors, and this year’s winner, visit dreamchopper.com