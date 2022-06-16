Edible Films and Coatings Market Size to Reach US$ 5,186 Mn by 2030 Analysis By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Edible Films and Coatings Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Edible Films and Coatings Market accounted for US$ 2,686 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,186 Mn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Food packaging waste is a key environmental damaging part of the food sector that many customers ignore. Food packaging waste is generated by non-compostable and difficult-to-degrade containers. Plastic, metal, glass, cardboard, wax, ceramics, and other materials are used to make this packaging. Almost all of the food containers in the grocery store are single-use, which means they cannot be reused for their intended purpose. Packaging materials account for 63 percent of the millions of tones of solid trash generated in the United States. Statistics on food packaging waste reveal a huge societal issue. According to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), packaging and containers account for a significant part of municipal solid waste (MSW), accounting for 82.2 million tones generated in 2018 (28.1 percent of total generation). As a result of such massive waste of non-biodegradable packaging materials, the globe has become more aware of the importance of using eco-friendly products. This, in turn is creating extensive opportunities for the global edible films and coatings market revenue generation.

Report Coverage:

Market Edible Films and Coatings Market Market Size 2021 US$ 2,686 Mn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 5,186 Mn CAGR 7.8% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Ingredient Type, By Application, By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Dohler Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Lactips, Pace International, LLC, Nagase America LLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Watson Inc. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



Edible films and coatings are thin layers that are applied to food surfaces as a coating or inserted between food components (pre-formed). Their purpose is to extend the shelf life of the food while also safeguarding it from any hazards. These coatings can reduce moisture migration and volatile chemical loss while also reducing respiration and textural changes. They also have a greater selective gas permeability ratio carbon-di-oxide/oxygen than standard synthetic films and work well as fat and oil barriers. They can also transport food additives such as antioxidants and/or antibacterial agents while also improving the mechanical integrity and handling qualities of the food. In some applications, stand-alone edible films with high mechanical characteristics could replace synthetic packaging films.

COVID-19 Impact on Edible Films and Coatings Industry

During the coronavirus, the industry experienced a massive shutdown, and the sustainable industry stopped producing products, negatively impacting the eco-friendly packaging sector. The spread of coronavirus has resulted in a severe shortage of environmentally friendly packaging, and workers were returning home as a result of factory shutdowns. COVID-19 has had a negative impact on many enterprises' input supply chains, with lockdown restrictions impacting people's movements and commercial operations such as transportation of commodities and others. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the global economy, although governments have attempted to address and alleviate COVID-19 difficulties while recovering from economic and social disasters.

Market Segmentation

The global edible films and coatings market has been segmented based on ingredient type, application, and region. Based on the ingredient type, the market is divided into polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, and composites. The polysaccharides held the largest edible films and coating market share in 2021, whereas the proteins segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The selection of ingredients is a critical factor in the manufacture of edible films. Edible coatings and films based on polysaccharides, a type of natural macromolecule, have high bioactivity and are typically generated from the agricultural feedstock or crustacean shell waste. Polysaccharides are commonly used for food wrapping due to their high selective permeability to O2 and CO2.

Based on application, the market is categorized into dairy products, bakery and confectionery, nutritional products, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry & seafood. Among these, the fruits &vegetables segment was the largest revenue generating segment in the given projected period. Most biodegradable packaging entails the use of ecologically friendly polymeric materials to preserve quality and prolong the shelf life of minimally processed products such as fruits and vegetables. In animal and dairy products, edible films and coatings allowed the product's bioactive components and sensory characteristics to be preserved; antimicrobial, antifungal, and antioxidant activities, as well as shelf-life, were improved; and in bakery products, moisture content decreased and shelf-life increased.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global edible films and coatings market. Based on the regional classification, the North America region conquered the market with leading share during the projected years. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecasted years. Rising concerns for the environment, easy availability of products, and presence of large number of key players in the region are some of the trends in the edible films and coatings market.

Major Players

Prominent global edible films and coatings companies enlisted include Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Dohler Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Lactips, Pace International, LLC, Nagase America LLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Watson Inc.

