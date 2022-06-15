Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – June 15, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Fishing is in full swing in the Clearwater River basin and the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, but catch rates are slow with the recent high water. There is one new closure going into effect this week for a section of the Clearwater River so check out the update to get the details. The IDFG Commission approved our summer Chinook season proposals and you will find the details for those fisheries in this week's update.

. For more information, check out the links below.