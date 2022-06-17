Toothbrush Balancing Problems, Florida Demo Toothbrush Pillow Before Buying
EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Alliance for Assistive Services & Technology (FAAST) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from FAAST, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
FAAST is the state of Florida’s assistive technology program. Assistive technology activities provided by FAAST include device loans, device demonstrations, device reutilization, device trainings, information and assistance, and a statewide financing program. FAAST serves Floridians who have disabilities and their family members, service providers, educators, therapists, employers, health and rehabilitation professionals, assistive technology vendors, procurement officials, and all other interested parties throughout the state of Florida.
FAAST now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstration program. FAAST is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities providing device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology.
FAAST directly, or in collaboration with public and private entities, demonstrates a variety of assistive technology devices and assistive technology services (including assisting individuals in making informed choices regarding, and providing experiences with, the devices and services), using personnel who are familiar with such devices and services and their applications.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Florida adults have a self-care disability, 12 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for Florida Alliance for Assistive Services & Technology is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 36 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
