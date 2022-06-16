Enertia Software’s Innovation Leadership Obtains Eighth New Patent
Enertia Software, a leader in upstream oil and gas solutions, announces Exec Dir of Innovation obtains 8th new patent, advancing modernized enterprise solutions
Our continued dedication to our customers continues to take precedence with the addition of Todd’s innovation and development expansions through his new patent.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 35-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announces Executive Director of Innovation, Todd Barnes, obtains eighth new patent, advancing modernized enterprise solutions for the upstream oil and gas industry.
— Vincent Dawkins, President and CEO
Todd Barnes, formerly an Executive Director for JPMorgan Chase & Co., demonstrates a wealth of experience in technology development, professional services, architecture, and a plethora of knowledge in managing the innovation of customer-centric platform creation, modification, and builds. “Todd has brought a fresh approach to not just Enertia but our industry. Executing his pioneering ideology to Enertia is just the ignite we’re looking for to take our next steps in advancing our customer’s experience,” mentions Vincent Dawkins, President, and CEO of Enertia Software.
Barnes obtained eight total patents leading to major technological advancements in the managed services space and overall improvements for source code, defect tracking, and automated testing. Barnes’ latest patent involves an automated approach to determine the amount of effort and risk required to transition to a new version of software. This includes internal custom coding based upon existing and depreciated APIs. In addition, the new technology derives the compatibility matrix for any 3rd party dependencies that may require updates. The technology combines all the metrics into developer and manager dashboards that highlight the calculated efforts.
“Our continued dedication to our customers continues to take precedence with the addition of Todd’s innovation and development expansions through his new patent,” Dawkins concludes.
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise-grade SaaS solution that can be uniquely and individually tailored. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies.
For more information on Enertia Software, contact Nicole Durham at nicole@enertia-software.com.
Nicole Durham
Enertia Software
+1 432-664-1427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other