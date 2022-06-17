Announcing the addition of Opioid impairment to the Zxerex Safe™ detection platform
Zxerex Safe adds the detection of current Opioid impairment, a risk that endangers the worker and others in the workplace.
Workplace safety benefits from early identification of impairment. Early recognition and response will result in fewer injuries, lower absenteeism, and improved productivity”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Normal vision perception requires proper functioning of the ocular motor systems to control the position and movement of the eyes. This enables the eyes to focus the image of a virtual target on the corresponding retinas of both eyes and follow the target as it moves.
— R. Besserman, MD
Zxerex's patented technology for drug impairment detection sends images from a high-speed camera to the cloud for analysis. Zxerex algorithms arising from human subject studies conducted at major medical centers detect temporary neurological impairment arising from Opioids use. This new development accompanies the company's recent release of a biosignature for Marijuana impairment.
This new capability is ideal for the workplace where it is able to detect impairment that can endanger the lives of the worker and others. According to the National Safety Council, 75% of employers say their workplace is Impacted by Opioid use. In addition to opioids, employers report lower productivity with Marijuana where injuries have increased by 85% and absenteeism by 75%.
When combined with the employer’s safety program, the ability to identify an employee’s fitness for duty can help to save lives, reduce injuries, reduce absenteeism, and improve workplace productivity.
Another use includes addiction medicine and drug rehabilitation to monitor the use of opioid agonists involved in treatment. For further information, please contact Dr. Richard Besserman, our Chief Science Officer.
