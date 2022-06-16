CRESCENT INVESTS $12 MILLION IN THE CRESCENT, DELIVERING A FIRST-FLOOR EXPERIENCE THAT IS BRIGHT AND MODERN

Renovations include new ceilings, lighting, furniture, renowned art, along with a 12,000-square-foot fitness center

The Crescent experience begins at our front doors. As our customers continue to return to the workplace, this is the perfect time to make some changes and add amenities.” — John Zogg

DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS (June 16, 2022) – Just as workers are heading back to the office after working from home during the pandemic, an iconic landmark in Uptown Dallas has received a bright and modern facelift.

After reacquiring the mixed-use development for the third time in March 2021, Crescent Real Estate LLC, through its GP Invitation Fund II, has invested $12 million in The Crescent, creating a contemporary and inviting experience on the entire first floor of the office towers. Every surface of the first floor, except the timeless marble, has been replaced or enhanced. The improvements include rejuvenating the lobbies and common areas with lighting, new and additional furniture, commissioned artwork by renowned artists, and upgraded multi-tenant corridors and restrooms, along with a new, state-of-the-art 12,000-square-foot fitness center.

The renovation comes as The Crescent has enjoyed a flurry of new leases, renewals and expansions, bringing occupancy to over 96% and reinforcing its reputation as the “financial center of the Southwest.”

“The Crescent experience begins at our front doors. As our customers continue to return to the workplace, this is the perfect time to make some changes and add amenities to reflect the desires of those who work and visit The Crescent,” said John Zogg, managing director of Crescent Real Estate. “We’re also very excited about our new fitness center and believe it will be immensely popular.”

The Crescent’s north and south lobbies in the 100, 200 and 300 buildings received a significant refresh. To create a bright and airy ambiance, the mosaic tile ceilings were raised and replaced with beautifully finished and painted surfaces adorned with upgraded pendant fixtures, LED lighting coves, directional lighting and floor-to-ceiling lighting panels at all corners of each lobby. The high-end contemporary furnishings in elegantly subdued shades – from benches and individual seating, to a variety of tables – provide appealing workspaces appropriate for visitors or those dropping by for a quick meeting or taking calls outside of the office. New lighting enhances the common corridors between the buildings, complementing the renovated lobbies. Signage has been replaced throughout the first floors to add a refined touch and aid wayfinding.

The lobbies feature new original artworks created by several nationally renowned artists. They include contemporary sculptor Brie Ruias, a Brooklyn-based artist who creates large-scale abstract ceramic pieces that are on view in galleries, homes and offices across the U.S. Landon Metz is a New York-based artist whose practice is defined by dynamic, minimalist forms and contained fields of washed-out color, spanning painting, printmaking, and sculpture. Saif Azzuz is a Libyan-Yurok artist whose paintings explore the interconnected and dynamic practices of Indigenous land management, using acrylic, dye, and enamel on canvas to show the care of his ancestral lands of constant change and activity. Matt Kleberg, who grew up in Fort Worth and was influenced by his South Texas ranching roots, is known for his boldly colored paintings featuring geometric shapes.

Globally integrated design firm DLR Group and Andre and Jo Staffelbach of J|a Kreativ LLC led the interior renovation of The Crescent, ensuring the renovation maintained the integrity of legendary architect Philip Johnson’s design and Caroline Rose Hunt’s vision. General contractor Scott + Reid worked meticulously to complete the project on time and without disruption to The Crescent customers.

One of the highlights of this renovation is the fitness center, which is an exclusive amenity for those who work at The Crescent. ENTOS Design conceived a sleek and luxurious fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows and wide-open spaces, accompanied by beautiful wood ceilings and marble surfaces that make the fitness center an oasis for those seeking health and wellness.

The fitness center, which will be completed later this summer, will be outfitted with a wide range of the latest equipment and beautifully embellished locker rooms. Highly qualified trainers and staff members will provide fitness classes and personal training sessions. The Healthy Market Grab & Go area will provide an array of healthy foods and beverages.

Additionally, a timeless and sleek design, including new flooring, lighting, wallcoverings, and doors, is bringing an elegant, more current look to the multi-tenant corridors and restrooms. The elevators have been enhanced with tile and brass inlay on the floor and mirrors on the back wall. Other improvements include freshening up the sophisticated security command center with paint, wallcovering and lighting. Phil’s Marketplace, the popular sundry shop, has been renewed with new chevron floor tile, fresh paint and new lighting fixtures.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers and creative office space in the atrium building, all surrounded by outdoor gathering spaces, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and unparalleled onsite amenities. The Crescent’s 11 fine dining and casual restaurants include The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Nobu, The Crescent Club, The Conservatory, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, Starbucks and Everbowl.

Exclusive retail options include Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, and Loro Lino, which crafts the most luxurious linens in the world, creating unique products by hand with care and intention.

ABOUT CRESCENT. Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, GP Invitation Fund II and GP Invitation Fund III, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, life science, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.