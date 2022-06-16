Dr. Kami Hoss Provides Guide to a Better Self in USA Today & Wall Street Journal Bestseller, "If Your Mouth Could Talk"

If Your Mouth Could Talk

Dr. Kami Hoss, the founder of The Super Dentists and Howard Healthcare Academy, has released his much-anticipated book, "If Your Mouth Could Talk."

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS, a renowned orthodontist, dentofacial orthopedist, and the founder of The Super Dentists and Howard Healthcare Academy, has released his much-anticipated book, "If Your Mouth Could Talk." It lays out a plan to close the oral health care gap preventing people from achieving personal and financial success.

According to the CDC, over 18 percent of all working-age persons believe their mouth and teeth hinder their ability to apply for a job, with 29 percent of those with lower earnings saying it does. Furthermore, untreated oral illness costs the United States about $45 billion in lost productivity yearly.

"If Your Mouth Could Talk" gives parents the power to help their children regardless of their financial situation. It's a parent's guide to dental health and how it affects the rest of your life. The book outlines methods that, when implemented, can add ten to fifteen years to your life.

Dr. Kami Hoss connects the dots between oral and whole-body health in this innovative book, providing a blueprint to a better self. "If Your Mouth Could Talk" costs $26.95 (hardcover) and may be found at any bookshop, Amazon, or drkamihoss.com.

Recently, the book attained the bestseller rank in USA Today (May 25, 2022) and the Wall Street Journal (May 26, 2022). In addition, Amazon has already designated the book as the "#1 New Release" in the oral hygiene category and the "#1 National Medical Book" by Bookscan.

Dr. Kami Hoss is redefining patient care in the United States. Besides writing "If Your Mouth Could Talk," he co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri. Super Dentists has grown into one of the country's premier multi-specialty dentistry offices, utilizing the most advanced technologies and techniques to provide patients with the safest, fastest, and most exceptional dental experience possible. They've even reduced the time it takes to straighten teeth with braces! Compared to traditional braces, Dr. Hoss's creation of Acceledontics (a patent-pending, groundbreaking device) fixes misaligned teeth in a quarter of the time.

Dr. Hoss also delivers community initiatives, seminars, and workshops across the country and provides state-of-the-art care to his patients. His public speaking engagements center on dental health and its effects on pregnancy, sleep, disease, and even mental well-being, providing individuals with the skills and information they need to make significant improvements in their life.

Dr. Kami Hoss believes opening the eyes of patients and the general public is only one part of the solution. That is why he launched Howard Healthcare Academy in San Diego after becoming dissatisfied with the fragmented healthcare education paradigm at the state's present schools. Howard Healthcare Academy, in collaboration with The Super Dentists, Howard Healthcare Academy teaches students in a unique hands-on style. It offers educational programs for doctors and staff, focusing on integrating oral care into whole-body healthcare.

About Dr. Kami Hoss: Dr. Kami Hoss is an orthopedist and orthodontist in San Diego. He is the creator of The Super Dentists and Howard Healthcare Academy, as well as a lecturer and author of the upcoming book "If Your Mouth Could Talk." He is a member of the UCLA School of Dentistry Board of Counselors, where he earned his doctorate in dental surgery. For more information, visit www.drkamihoss.com.