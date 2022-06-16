NFM Lending Secures New Domain To Serve As Essential Resource for Homebuyers

It’s an easy way for them to get an expert assessment and see if there is an opportunity to get an even better deal than the one being offered.

/EIN News/ -- Linthicum, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, June 13, 2022 - NFM Lending, a national mortgage lender, celebrating its 25th year in business, announced today that it has secured the domain readysetmortgage.com on the private market (financial terms were not disclosed). The website URL aligns with NFM’s rebranding in 2020, including the trademarked tagline Ready. Set. Mortgage.

The new website is under construction and will serve as a “final stop” and an essential resource for homebuyers wanting a second opinion on their interest rate. Readysetmortgage.com will allow users to quickly and securely share the deal they are being offered and, within 24 hours, receive a comprehensive analysis. They will be assured that their current offer is the best in some instances. In other cases, they will receive a better quote.

“NFM is thrilled to be able to offer consistency in branding and an easy-to-remember place for all homeowners, while also educating them about the mortgage process,” said NFM’s Chief Business Development Officer, Greg Sher. “The new domain simplifies one of the biggest financial decisions consumers will make. It’s an easy way for them to get an expert assessment and see if there is an opportunity to get an even better deal than the one being offered”.

The website and marketing efforts will launch in Q3 2022.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

