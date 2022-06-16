Construction Sealants Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7,954.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends –Growing demand from emerging markets in the APAC region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings.

The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Construction Sealants market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Construction Sealants market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

The global Construction Sealants market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Construction Sealants sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Construction Sealants market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Construction Sealants Market Trends, Forecast 2027