Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,911 in the last 365 days.

Tasmania's energy security is strong



15 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Energy and Renewables,

I want to reassure Tasmanians that there is no risk to Tasmania’s energy security following the suspension of the national energy spot market by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

Tasmania’s energy security is strong and Tasmanians can continue to use energy at home and at work as they need.

Tasmanian is 100 per cent self-sufficient in renewable electricity and there is more than sufficient generation available in Tasmania to meet Tasmanian demand with Hydro storages are at a healthy level (33 per cent as at 13 June 2022, well above the June Prudent Storage Level of 28.9% )

The Tasmanian Government will continue to work with AEMO and the Federal Government and other State governments in the best interests of Tasmanians and to help address cost of living pressures for households and businesses.

More Media Releases from Members

You just read:

Tasmania's energy security is strong

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.