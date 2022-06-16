15 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Energy and Renewables,

I want to reassure Tasmanians that there is no risk to Tasmania’s energy security following the suspension of the national energy spot market by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

Tasmania’s energy security is strong and Tasmanians can continue to use energy at home and at work as they need.

Tasmanian is 100 per cent self-sufficient in renewable electricity and there is more than sufficient generation available in Tasmania to meet Tasmanian demand with Hydro storages are at a healthy level (33 per cent as at 13 June 2022, well above the June Prudent Storage Level of 28.9% )

The Tasmanian Government will continue to work with AEMO and the Federal Government and other State governments in the best interests of Tasmanians and to help address cost of living pressures for households and businesses.

