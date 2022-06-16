LatchKey Gallery Announces Tempus Fugit Exhibit Curated by Charles Moore
– Exhibit Features the Works of 11 Artists Addressing Today’s Turbulent World –NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LatchKey Gallery is proud to present Tempus Fugit, curated by Charles Moore. On view from June 22 – July 31, 2022, at 173 Henry Street in New York City, the opening reception will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tempus Fugit, features 11 emerging artists whose work speaks to the contemporary chaos of today’s world.
Showcasing various mediums ranging from paintings to video art, Tempus Fugit demonstrates how artists from all walks of life are responding to the overwhelming issues that plague our society. The exhibition’s purpose is to inspire the strength and resilience needed to endure the 24-hour news cycle that leaves people feeling broken and discouraged. Through their impactful creations, this group of 11 impressive artists offer comfort and inspiration as they continue to work towards a fair, equal and diverse country.
“From the moment we wake up to the moment we fall asleep, we’re bombarded with a constant stream of negative news, ranging from inconvenient to apocalyptic,” said Tempus Fugit Curator Charles Moore. “Every day, we experience a new traumatic event, making it difficult to focus and forcing us into survival mode from one day to the next. These issues make it exceptionally difficult to enjoy our day to day lives, and rob artists of time to focus on creating meaningful art.”
Tempus Fugit represents a group of artists who have forced themselves to step back and observe society in a meaningful way, with their resulting artwork helping us to make sense of the chaos that surrounds us. Their thought-provoking creations address issues dominating today’s headlines, such as systemic racism, women’s rights, American democracy, voting rights, and the LGBTQ community’s fight for equality. Participating artists include Chelis Baird, Kevin Claiborne, Lindsey Brittain Collins, Leah DeVun, Camille Hoffman, Keli Safia Maksud, Emmanuel Massillon, Lydia Nobles, Calli Roche, Telvin Wallace and Esteban Whiteside.
To learn more about the exhibition and LatchKey Gallery, visit https://www.latchkey-gallery.com.
About the Curator
Charles Moore is a New York-based curator, and author investigating abstraction, color theory, and social justice. In a curatorial practice that emphasizes collaboration and a research methodology that illuminates deeper systemic disparities of the art world, Moore challenges complacency with the institutionalization of the art world.
Moore received his Master’s degree in Museum Studies from Harvard University with an emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility, and equity for marginalized groups and has gone on to complete a curatorial residency with Artis. He is currently a Doctoral Candidate at Columbia University in Art & Museum Studies.
Recent curated exhibitions include BLACK (2022) at the Know Contemporary, Vocoder (2021) at the Macy Art Gallery at Columbia University, and Operation Varsity Blues (2021) at Allouche Gallery.
He is a contributing writer to notable publications including Juxtapoz, CULTURED, Artsy, Brooklyn Rail, The Art Newspaper, and Fine Art Connoisseur. Moore is the author of, “The Black Market” (2020) , “Israel’s Transformative Black Artists,” and “The Brilliance of the Color Black” (2021).
