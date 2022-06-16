ResinTops Analysis Reveals Key Guidelines On Finding The Best Epoxy Pegboard For Laboratories

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, California, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Santa Ana, California, June 2022: ResinTops presents a new report that reveals key guidelines on finding the best epoxy pegboard for laboratories. The report was compiled by the company’s epoxy resin experts and published on ResinTops to highlight the importance of choosing the right pegboards for a laboratory.

Many lab technicians use pegboards for both storing and drying items. Located centrally, they make an ideal place to store commonly-used equipment for quick use. When equipped with peg hooks or peg trays, they can also serve as workstations. To find the perfect epoxy countertop for a laboratory, a large number of factors need to be taken into account. Although epoxy resin pegboards seem inconspicuous, they can actually significantly improve the productivity and efficiency of labs. This publication serves as a guide for anyone who is building a laboratory from the ground up or remodeling an existing lab.

According to ResinTops, the report was produced after in-depth research by their experts. The report's primary focus is on the factors to consider when buying an epoxy resin pegboard. The new article further sheds light on the benefits of using epoxy resin pegboards. The experts explained what epoxy resin pegboards are and how they are made. The report was published as part of their regular research on lab furniture and epoxy pegboards. The full report can be found here: https://resintops.net/too-much-how-much-weight-can-your-pegboard-shelf-hold/.

“In laboratories, pegboards are essential for organizing and displaying tools and lab accessories. ResinTop’s team of lab design experts put together this guide to analyze the key considerations when looking for epoxy resin pegboards. Using it, laboratories can find the best epoxy countertops that fit their needs,” said a spokesperson for ResinTops.

Since the launch of the company, ResinTops has provided a wide array of lab furnishings for most types of laboratory environments. It provides epoxy resin countertops, phenolic resin countertops, drying racks/pegboards, epoxy resin sinks, and epoxy resin balance tables. Its website also features an extensive library of online resources on epoxy resin and phenolic resin countertops for kitchens, baths, and laboratory use. The epoxy and phenolic countertop suppliers aim to help equip laboratories and homes with quality work surfaces by delivering information, advice, research, comparisons, analyses, and practical tips on finding the right solution for their workstations. Readers can learn more about the pros and cons of epoxy resin countertops by visiting their page: https://resintops.net/pros-and-cons-epoxy-resin-countertops/.

Over the past three decades, ResinTops has established long-term relationships with some of the biggest names in the market, as well as elite companies in the industry. Their client list includes companies such as IBM, Boeing, General Electric, Bayer, Siemens, and Comcast NBC Universal, along with top governmental agencies.

A company representative said, “We are a customer service driven company and we aim to maintain the highest industry standards that are synonymous with ResinTops and live up to the reputation and values that guide our firm in everything we do.” According to ResinTops, it offers state-of-the-art capabilities for molding epoxy resins and fabrication of phenolic and epoxy resins to the highest industry standards.

The company maintains a reputation as one of the top laboratory furniture suppliers in the US, as clients continue to give them positive reviews. According to a client from Western Michigan University, “...It seems that with every order their tables get better and better! We love the new tapered edges and they arrived intact thanks to the well-packaged shipping containers…”





For more information regarding their laboratory furniture, readers can contact ResinTops’ team of epoxy resin experts for a free quote.

