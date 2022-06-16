Pivo Launches Equestrian Smartphone Mount to Help Horse Riders Train Better
Affordable and Portable Motion-Tracking Tool Helps Equestrians Develop and Improve Using AI Technology and Advanced Features
The Pivo Equestrian Edition helps them improve their riding skills, whether they’re riding solo or working with a trainer from a remote location. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has launched the Pivo Equestrian Edition that specifically aims to assist equestrians while they train to become better riders.
The Pivo Equestrian Edition is a portable and affordable tool that will change the way both recreational and professional horse riders develop and improve their skills.
The Pivo Equestrian Edition is a smartphone (iOS or Android) mount that can track a horse while in motion within a contained environment such as a round pen or corral. This means that anyone with a smartphone can now create dynamic training videos that capture their every move while riding their horse.
The Pivo Equestrian Edition also includes a Video Call feature that will allow a coach to train a rider from a remote location.
“We’ve discovered that equestrians are very enthusiastic about capturing, and improving, their riding skills by using Pivo’s motion tracking technology,” enthused CEO, Ken Kim. “The Pivo Equestrian Edition helps them improve their riding skills, whether they're riding solo or working with a trainer from a remote location. The feedback we’ve received from equestrians around the world has been so positive that we created the Equestrian Edition to meet their specific needs.”
Pivo Equestrian Edition Features:
• AI Tracking technology ensures smooth video capture of both horse and rider
• Track and analyze every step, gate, jump, and gallop while practicing
• 360-degree rotation can capture a complete rotation within a pen or corral
• 4 tracking speeds ranging from slow, normal, fast and frenzy
• Auto Zoom intelligently adjusts the shot to keep the horse and rider in frame
• Video Call feature allows for remote communication between a rider and a trainer
• Smart Capture feature takes photographs of horse and rider using voice commands
• Multiple accessories including a carry case make it convenient to carry anywhere
• Affordable and portable and good for equestrians of all ages
• Works indoors and outdoors
To view video clips of the Pivo Equestrian Edition: https://pivo.ai/pages/equestrian-edition
With the introduction of the Pivo Equestrian Edition and its innovative approach to content creation, Pivo is poised to become the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
